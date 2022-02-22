Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Upgraded to Buy at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 5,400 ($73.44) to GBX 5,700 ($77.52) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of DCHPF opened at $53.45 on Monday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $71.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.52.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.

