Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Upgraded to Buy at Panmure Gordon

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 5,400 ($73.44) to GBX 5,700 ($77.52) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of DCHPF opened at $53.45 on Monday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $71.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.52.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.