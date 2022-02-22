Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 181,075 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.24% of Deckers Outdoor worth $122,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $2,940,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 134.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 212.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,046,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 67.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after buying an additional 19,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 51.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DECK stock opened at $296.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.81. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $289.23 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.82.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

