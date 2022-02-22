Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.63 Billion

Analysts predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will announce sales of $13.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.85 billion and the highest is $14.97 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $11.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $47.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.01 billion to $52.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $51.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.61 billion to $57.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Deere & Company.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.18.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $15.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $353.78. 2,358,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,791. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $361,505,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 115.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,917,000 after purchasing an additional 515,136 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after acquiring an additional 408,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deere & Company (DE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.