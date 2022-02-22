DeFi Yield Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.06 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and $1.06 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00043629 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.50 or 0.06933974 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,013.47 or 1.00203120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00047131 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00050275 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,611,497 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

