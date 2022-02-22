Delek US (DK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Delek US (NYSE:DK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DK opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Delek US has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $27.38.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $307,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 157,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,778,263 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Delek US by 10.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Delek US by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 53,006 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 724.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 111,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DK. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

