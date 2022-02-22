Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 163.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE:DAL opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Barclays lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.