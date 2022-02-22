Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several analysts have commented on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.