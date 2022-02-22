Dent (DENT) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Dent has a market cap of $236.18 million and approximately $43.02 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dent has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. One Dent coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00036347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00108625 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent (DENT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.