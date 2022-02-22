DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Lowered to $67.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.43.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

