Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Acquires 195,536 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 162.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 316,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,536 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $13,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth $74,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the third quarter worth $139,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 23.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 101,760.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.65. 1,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,638. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.29. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $35,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

