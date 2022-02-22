Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Boosts Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2,353.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $92.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,174. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.54. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $108.83.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leidos from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

