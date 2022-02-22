Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.30. 107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,950. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $76.22 and a 52-week high of $97.57. The company has a market capitalization of $615.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.10.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 30.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

