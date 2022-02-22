Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Purchases 1,600 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 23.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 18.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,441. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $164.11 and a 52-week high of $228.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

