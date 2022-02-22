Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 10,754 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,754 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Alico were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Alico during the third quarter worth $820,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Alico during the third quarter worth $780,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alico during the third quarter worth $536,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alico during the third quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Alico in the third quarter valued at about $766,000. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALCO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.53. The company had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,632. The firm has a market cap of $245.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75. Alico, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Alico had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

