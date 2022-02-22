Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 36,052 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. cut its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 610,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,052 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $11,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the second quarter worth $375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banc of California by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,695,000 after acquiring an additional 84,103 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 172.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 62,886 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 5.0% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,181,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BANC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE BANC traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.82. 2,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,379. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.57. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Banc of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

