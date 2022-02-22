Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Trims Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. cut its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Baidu by 9.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 2.3% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 3.5% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Baidu by 4.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.62. 104,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,665. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.14 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

