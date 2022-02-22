Desjardins Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Greenbrook TMS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now expects that the company will earn ($1.58) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.53). Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrook TMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Clarus Securities decreased their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

NASDAQ GBNH opened at $3.30 on Monday. Greenbrook TMS has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $58.75 million and a PE ratio of -1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBNH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

