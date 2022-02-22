DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.27

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 69000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of DIAGNOS in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of C$18.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.35.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

