Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.53.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DLR opened at $135.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.43 and a 200 day moving average of $157.31. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.