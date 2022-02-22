Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.53.
Shares of DLR opened at $135.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.43 and a 200 day moving average of $157.31. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
