Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Raised to $154.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.53.

NYSE:DLR opened at $135.20 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 29.5% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

