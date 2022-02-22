Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,630,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,731 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.06% of Verso worth $54,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRS. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Verso during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Verso by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Verso during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Verso by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,396,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,978,000 after purchasing an additional 40,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Verso by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 24,981 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verso alerts:

Shares of NYSE VRS opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Verso Co. has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $775.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.93.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRS shares. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

About Verso

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.