Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,068,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.84% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $55,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.79.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

OFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

