Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,668 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.88% of USANA Health Sciences worth $53,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 99,993 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $27,961.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $169,725.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,911 shares of company stock valued at $974,137 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $89.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.19. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.92 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

