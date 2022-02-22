Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $8,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,796,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,759,000 after buying an additional 608,371 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,267,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,674,000 after acquiring an additional 350,216 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 85.6% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,976 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $87,191,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,187,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,859,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.94. 230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,006. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.20.

