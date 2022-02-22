DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect DIRTT Environmental Solutions to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRTT opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $139.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 353,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 84,812 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

