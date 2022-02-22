DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect DIRTT Environmental Solutions to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:DRTT opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $139.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.
About DIRTT Environmental Solutions
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT)
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.