Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,851 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,811 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,417,000. Natixis grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 27,605.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 793,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,979,000 after buying an additional 790,896 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2,142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 787,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,420,000 after buying an additional 752,787 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $142.05. 17,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,250. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.00 and a 200-day moving average of $117.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $149.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DLTR. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

