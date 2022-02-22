Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $232.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.03 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.40. 14,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,562. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.00.

DFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $754,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

