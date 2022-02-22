Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

PLOW opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. Douglas Dynamics has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.90. The firm has a market cap of $837.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 209.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 87,473 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 151.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 33,506 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 16.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 850,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.