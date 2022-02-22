Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.
PLOW opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. Douglas Dynamics has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.90. The firm has a market cap of $837.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 66.67%.
About Douglas Dynamics
Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.
