Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

NYSE:PLOW opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.90. The stock has a market cap of $837.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $51.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

