Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.07 million.

Douglas Dynamics stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.46. The stock had a trading volume of 59,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

