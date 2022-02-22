Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Raised to C$19.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.06.

DREUF traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

