Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) and Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Head to Head Analysis

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) and Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.5% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Alarm.com shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Alarm.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Duck Creek Technologies and Alarm.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duck Creek Technologies 0 1 8 0 2.89 Alarm.com 0 3 3 1 2.71

Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $44.33, indicating a potential upside of 101.61%. Alarm.com has a consensus price target of $106.67, indicating a potential upside of 54.95%. Given Duck Creek Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Duck Creek Technologies is more favorable than Alarm.com.

Profitability

This table compares Duck Creek Technologies and Alarm.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duck Creek Technologies -4.22% 0.57% 0.50% Alarm.com 8.21% 14.63% 7.64%

Risk and Volatility

Duck Creek Technologies has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alarm.com has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Duck Creek Technologies and Alarm.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duck Creek Technologies $260.35 million 11.16 -$16.93 million ($0.08) -274.88 Alarm.com $618.00 million 5.58 $76.66 million $1.14 60.39

Alarm.com has higher revenue and earnings than Duck Creek Technologies. Duck Creek Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alarm.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alarm.com beats Duck Creek Technologies on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure. The company also provides Duck Creek Rating that allows carriers to develop new rates and models and deliver accurate quotes in real-time based on the complex rating algorithms; Duck Creek Insights, an insurance analytics solution that allows carriers to gather and analyze data from internal and external sources and facilitate rapid analysis and reporting on a single system; Duck Creek Digital Engagement that offer digital interactions between property and casualty insurers and their agents, brokers, and policyholders; and Duck Creek Distribution Management that automates sales channel activities for agents and brokers, including producer onboarding, compliance, and compensation management. In addition, it offers Duck Creek Reinsurance Management that automates critical financial and administrative functions; and Duck Creek Industry Content that provides pre-built content, including base business rules, product designs, rating algorithms, data capture screens, and workflows for insurance lines of business. The company serves insurance carriers and leaders. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions. The Other segment focuses on the research and development of home and commercial automation, as well as energy management products and services. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Martin and Alison J. Slavin in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

