Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $99.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $367,384. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Members Trust Co increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

