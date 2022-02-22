Easterly Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 738.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,053 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,604,000 after purchasing an additional 150,938 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 100,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after buying an additional 20,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $84.33 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.