Easterly Investment Partners LLC Invests $19.74 Million in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 648,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,744,000. Commercial Metals comprises approximately 1.3% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Commercial Metals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,813,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,123,000 after acquiring an additional 388,750 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,117,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,529,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,588,000 after acquiring an additional 72,701 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,466,000 after acquiring an additional 486,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 962,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,612. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

