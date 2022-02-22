Easterly Investment Partners LLC Makes New $11.84 Million Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 132,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,838,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 18.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAS traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,438. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.67. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.97 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

