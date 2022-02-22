Easterly Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4,741.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,647 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 493.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,080,000 after buying an additional 12,358,857 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $678,800,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Micron Technology by 38.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862,615 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,377 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $9,324,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.33. The company had a trading volume of 458,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,220,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.