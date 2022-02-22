Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Eastman Chemical has increased its dividend payment by 23.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Eastman Chemical has a payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $10.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

NYSE:EMN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.10. The stock had a trading volume of 830,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,339. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.46. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.17.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.