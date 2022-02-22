easyJet’s (EZJ) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 705 ($9.59) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.43) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.88) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.64) price target on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($11.08) price target on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 734.50 ($9.99).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 661.20 ($8.99) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 613.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 659.09. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 457.50 ($6.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The company has a market cap of £5.01 billion and a PE ratio of -4.15.

In other news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.90) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($24,208.85). Insiders have acquired 3,560 shares of company stock worth $1,810,184 in the last 90 days.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

