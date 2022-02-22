Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.06% of Eagle Bancorp worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $210,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 26.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

EGBN stock opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

