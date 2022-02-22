Eaton Vance Management Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Amedisys by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.60.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $141.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $122.52 and a one year high of $294.49.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

