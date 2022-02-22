Eaton Vance Management Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Amedisys by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMED opened at $141.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $122.52 and a one year high of $294.49.
Amedisys Company Profile
Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amedisys (AMED)
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.