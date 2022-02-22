Eaton Vance Management Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,261 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Navient were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Navient by 441.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Navient by 26.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Navient during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Navient by 115.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Navient by 8.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

NAVI opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 30.68.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.