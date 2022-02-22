Eaton Vance Management Trims Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 20.8% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 473,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 81,687 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,051,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nielsen by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,574,000 after buying an additional 3,317,439 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nielsen by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,101,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,276,000 after buying an additional 942,104 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NLSN. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.