Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.740-$3.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of EPC stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.69. The company had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

EPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.88.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 134,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

