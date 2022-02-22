Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:EGTYF opened at $0.33 on Friday. Eguana Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

