Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:EGTYF opened at $0.33 on Friday. Eguana Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30.
About Eguana Technologies
