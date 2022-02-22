eHealth (EHTH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect eHealth to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of EHTH stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $383.68 million, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08. eHealth has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $78.00.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 46,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
eHealth Company Profile
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
