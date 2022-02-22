eHealth (EHTH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect eHealth to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $383.68 million, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08. eHealth has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $78.00.

Get eHealth alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 15,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $337,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 46,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.