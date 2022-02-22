Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 22,306,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after acquiring an additional 143,736 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,952.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,082,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834,490 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,688,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,746,000 after acquiring an additional 94,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4,734.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,825,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.28. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

