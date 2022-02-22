Electra Private Equity (OTC:ETIVF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Electra Private Equity (OTC:ETIVF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC began coverage on shares of Electra Private Equity in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTC ETIVF opened at $0.92 on Friday. Electra Private Equity has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92.

Electra Private Equity Plc is a private equity investment trust, which objective is to follow a realization strategy which aims to crystallize value for shareholders, through balancing the timing of returning cash to shareholders with maximization of value. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom; Continental Europe; US; and Elsewhere.

