Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE:ELMD opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.68 million, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.65. Electromed has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $13.85.
Electromed Company Profile
