Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ELMD opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.68 million, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.65. Electromed has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

