Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.950-$6.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.53 billion-$7.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.62 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.380-$1.380 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.81.

NASDAQ EA traded down $2.24 on Tuesday, reaching $127.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.72 and a 200-day moving average of $135.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $383,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,845 shares of company stock worth $4,422,295. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,099 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $96,983,000 after acquiring an additional 179,627 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 511,804 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $67,507,000 after buying an additional 19,059 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 243,358 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,996 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 783.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

